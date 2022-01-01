Rhein Haus & Wally's

Go
Don't miss our famous giant pretzel! Get a growler or beer or sealed cocktail to go too.

649 Division Ave

Popular Items

Jägerschnitzel$18.00
2 (4oz.) pretzel-breaded pork cutlets, bacon and mushroom gravy, parsley
(Sides available for additional charges)
House Baked Pretzel$6.00
Haus baked pretzel with coarse salt. Served with choice of one sauce - obatzda / honey mustard / beer cheese fondue (VEGETARIAN)
Rhein Haus Burger$15.00
4oz beef patty / caramelized onion / tomato / pickle / mixed greens / muenster cheese / royale dressing (impossible patty and gf bun available)
Entree Wurst-Choose 2$15.00
choice of two house-made wursts - bratwurst / kielbasa / chicken apple / habanero cheddarwurst / Field Roast
(ADD BUN OPTION AVAILABLE)
(Sides available for additional charge)
Sampler Platter$18.00
Choice of wursts: Bratwurst* /Polish Kielbasa*/ Cheddar Habanero*/ Chicken Andouille*/ All Beef Frankfurter* or Vegetarian Field Roast
Smoked Prosciutto Croquettes$8.00
4 Crispy Fritters filled with Speck Ham and Rosemary Asiago Cheese, Paprika Aioli
Giant Pretzel$16.00
Haus-Made Giant pretzel, with coarse salt. Served warm with choice of three sauces- obatzda / honey mustard / beer cheese fondue (veg)
Apple Strudel$6.00
Flaky Pastry Crust / Spiced Apples / Whipped Cream / Powdered Sugar
Add vanilla ice cream $3
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Battered Ellsworth white cheddar cheese curds served with choice of marinara sauce or ranch
Hungarian Goulash$14.00
bowl of hearty beef stew, tomato, onion, carrot, potato and spices / finished with sour cream & green onion (GF)
Location

Tacoma WA

Sunday4:08 pm - 4:08 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:08 pm - 4:08 pm
Wednesday4:08 pm - 4:08 pm
Thursday4:08 pm - 4:08 pm
Friday4:08 pm - 4:08 pm
Saturday4:08 pm - 4:08 pm
