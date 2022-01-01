Rhinebeck restaurants you'll love
Rhinebeck's top cuisines
Must-try Rhinebeck restaurants
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine
51 East Market Street, Rhinebeck
Popular items
Lasuni Gobi- V
$10.00
Chinese influence. Crispy Cauliflower with special Tomato Sauce
MURGH SHAHI KORMA
$23.00
North Indian Recipe. Tandoori grilled boneless chicken braised in a light sauce
of ground cashews, almonds and spices
SAAG PANIR - AV, GF
$17.00
Specialty of Punjab. Chopped spinach simmered in a creamy sauce of ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin with panir cheese
Del's Roadside - 6780 ALBANY POST ROAD
6780 ALBANY POST ROAD, RHINEBECK
Popular items
Chicken Bites
$4.00
Tyson breaded chicken fritters
El Camino Burger
$12.00
Meiller Beef, Smokey Mayo, White Cheddar, Sauteed Onions & Jalapenos, Avocado Smash, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Roadside Burger
$9.00
Meiller Beef, Del's Sauce, NY Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
The Rathskeller of Rhinebeck - 47 East Market Street
47 East Market Street, Rhinebeck