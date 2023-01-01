Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Rhinebeck

Go
Rhinebeck restaurants
Toast

Rhinebeck restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Market St.

19 W Market St, Rhinebeck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Market St.
Consumer pic

 

Terrapin Restaurant, Bistro & Bar

6426 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Molten Center Chocolate Cake (tapas portion)$8.50
More about Terrapin Restaurant, Bistro & Bar

