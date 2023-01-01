Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Rhinebeck
/
Rhinebeck
/
Chocolate Cake
Rhinebeck restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Market St.
19 W Market St, Rhinebeck
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$11.00
Chocolate Cake
$11.00
More about Market St.
Terrapin Restaurant, Bistro & Bar
6426 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck
No reviews yet
Molten Center Chocolate Cake (tapas portion)
$8.50
More about Terrapin Restaurant, Bistro & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Rhinebeck
Rigatoni
Ravioli
French Fries
Salmon
Arugula Salad
Caesar Salad
Kale Salad
Tiramisu
More near Rhinebeck to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(305 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston