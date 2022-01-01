Go
Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

305 North Bel Air Rd. • $$

Avg 3.7 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Basket$9.69
Our most popular 7pc shrimp basket and a drink. Comes with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.
Tarter$0.50
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries
Fried Shrimp Feast$18.99
12 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll
Mama's Fried Chicken Fingers$10.99
Our flaky fried chicken fingers served with fries. Comes with our homemade Honey Mustard dipping sauce.
Fried Cheese$10.99
8 pieces of "Melt in your Mouth" Fried Cheese served with a Cold Homemade Marinara.
Hush Puppies$5.99
7 Florida Style Hushpuppies
Katfish Basket$14.50
Spicy Boiled Shrimp$12.99
A dozen u-peel-um, with or without old-bay spice, served with hot butter and homemade cocktail sauce.
Single Feast Bread$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

305 North Bel Air Rd.

Evans GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
