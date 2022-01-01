Go
Consumer pic

Rhino Coffee

Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

624 Texas Street

Shreveport, LA 71101

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Iced Latte$4.49
Pair our house espresso with your choice of milk for a creamy cup. Served over ice.
Cinnamon Toast$4.29
Whole wheat toast with housemade cinnamon butter spread and served with apple slices.
Rhino Biscuit$5.29
Large freshly baked biscuit with egg and cheddar.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

624 Texas Street, Shreveport LA 71101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bistro To Go Downtown

No reviews yet

Express Market!!

Retro Downtown Cafe

No reviews yet

Menu and Delivering open till 3:00pm
Grocery Selections made will be available the next day by 2:00PM.

Red River River Brewpub

No reviews yet

Shreveport's First Brewpub!

Up For Brunch

No reviews yet

The BEST place to Brunch in Shreveport/Bossier City!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Rhino Coffee

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston