Go
Toast
  • /
  • Rome
  • /
  • Rhino Smokehouse & Catering

Rhino Smokehouse & Catering

Award-winning Barbecue, Steaks, and Seafood.

3349 Martha Berry Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$9.95
Classic Burger$7.95
See full menu

Location

3349 Martha Berry Highway

Rome GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella Roma Grill

No reviews yet

Born out of years of dreaming, Bella Roma is a family restaurant offering fresh food at reasonable prices to Northwest Georgia. Owners, Eddie and Zana Hasko, will provide cuisine inspired from Italy and the Mediterranean Region to your table for your enjoyment. Come join us for our nightly specials and enjoy a unique taste of the world.

Lumina Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pick O' Deli Cafeteria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston