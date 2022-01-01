Go
RHUM

Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2765 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Ahi Tuna$13.00
Grade A Tuna, island slaw, ginger soy viniagrette
Island Ribeye$28.00
Ginger pineapple soy marinade & roasted sweet potatoes
Veggie Burger$14.00
House made with apricot glaze, guacamole, lettuce
Feature Entree$32.00
Chili Rubbed Pork Tenderloin$24.00
Apricot ginger glaze, coconut risotto & plantains
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13 East Main Street

Patchogue NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
