Rhythm on Monroe

Full service restaurant at the Von Braun Center in Downtown Huntsville, AL. Serving urban fare, craft beer and curated wines. Floor to ceiling windows in the downstairs dining room, large covered patio downstairs, and a rooftop bar upstairs with fire pits and a view overlooking Big Spring Park.
Rhythm is Open:
4pm-10pm Monday through Thursday 4pm-11pm Friday
11am-11pm Saturday Brunch 11am-3pm
11am-9pm Sunday Brunch 11am-3pm
700 Monroe St

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

MARS Shoestring Fries$4.00
MARS White Lightning Nachos$12.00
Classic Rock Burger$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
MARS Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
MARS Short Rib Sliders$13.00
MARS Chicken Wings 1LB$16.00
MARS Wing Platter (18)$36.00
MARS Three Cheese Artichoke Dip$15.00
MARS Classic Rock Burger$15.00
MARS Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

700 Monroe St

Huntsville AL

Sunday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday 10:30 am - 1:00 am
