Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick
The best pizza and Italian food in New Brunswick
60 Sicard Street
Popular Items
Location
60 Sicard Street
New Brunswick NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
El Jefe’s Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Thomas Sweet Ice Cream
Homemade ice cream, sundaes, shakes, cakes
25 burgers
Come in and enjoy!