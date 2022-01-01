Go
Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick

The best pizza and Italian food in New Brunswick

60 Sicard Street

Popular Items

Cannoli$2.75
Traditional Plain$16.99
Bolognese Sauce$16.95
Fresh Plum Tomato Sauce with Chopped Meat. Your Choice of Penne, Rigatoni, Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Linguine, Angel Hair, Add Extra $2 For Cavatelli, Tortellini, Gnocchi, Stuffed Rigatoni, Whole Wheat and Gluten Free Pasta.
Margarita Pesto$20.50
Chicken Parm Sub$10.75
Wings (16 Pieces)$16.99
Lasagna Homemade$15.50
Lasagna with Tomato Sauce, Ground Meat Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese
Cheesesteak$11.00
Caesar Salad$7.75
Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Traditional Plain$16.99
Location

60 Sicard Street

New Brunswick NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
