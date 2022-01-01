Ri Ra
Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.
123 Church Street
Popular Items
Location
123 Church Street
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Istanbul Kebab House
"We believe in serving truly authentic Turkish cuisine, using the most authentic ingredients available. To accomplish this, we import the majority of our ingredients directly from Turkey and create all our dishes from scratch. Chef Veli Cetin, our Head Chef since 2013, has over twenty years experience cooking professionally throughout Turkey. With his and our experience, we have brought you flavors that will whisk you away to a far off land." ~ Owners, Hasan, Vural, & Jackie Oktay
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
Your local pizza place and brewery - open 7 days/week.
A Single Pebble Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Gordo Creamy Stand
Come in and enjoy!