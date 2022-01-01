Go
Ri Ra

Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.

123 Church Street

Wings$13.00
Large Caesar$9.00
Cottage Pie$16.00
Fish & Chips$18.00
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Veggie Burger$14.00
Pub Burger$15.00
Publican Reuben$15.00
Everything Pretzel Rods$10.00
Classic Poutine$11.00

123 Church Street

Burlington VT

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
