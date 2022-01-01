Go
Situated in the historic Old Port, Rí Rá is a beautiful pub and restaurant overlooking the Portland Harbor with floor to ceiling windows offering a 180 degree view of the numerous quaint islands dotted across the bay. Our carefully crafted menus represent the
best in local and fresh ingredients
inspired by our Irish roots.

72 Commercial St

Popular Items

Everything Pretzels$15.00
Butter-brushed, everything bagel spiced, Smithwick’s cheese sauce (Vegetarian)
Classic Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
Short Rib Poutine$16.00
Hand cut chips, Pineland cheese curds, braised short rib, beef & mushroom demi glace, scallions
Seafood Chowder (Cup)$8.00
Award winning - haddock, clams, shrimp, lobster, crab, potatoes, herbs, cream
Crispy Chicken Sando$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickled red onions, maple butter, jalapenos, pressed ciabatta
Hand Cut Chips$6.00
Gluten Free
Lobster Egg Rolls$16.00
Maine lobster, carrot, cabbage, leeks, chive cream cheese, wonton wrappers, sweet chili sauce
Chicken Bites$15.00
Fried gluten-free buttermilk-battered all-natural chicken, celery sticks, house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in mild (GF) , Guinness BBQ, Jameson Ginger glaze (GF), sweet chili (GF) or Carolina Gold BBQ (GF)
Pub Burger$18.00
Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
Fish & Chips$25.00
Gluten free beer batter, Icelandic haddock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge (Gluten Free)
Location

72 Commercial St

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
