Burritos in Rialto

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Rialto - 1255 W. Foothill Blvd
1255 W. Foothill Blvd, Rialto
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.39
Refried Bean & Cheese
|Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)
|Tripa Burrito
|$9.99
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tripa (Tripe)
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan - Rialto
115 E Baseline Road, Rialto
|Burrito Pastor
|$7.79
Marinated Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Burrito Pollo
|$7.79
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Super Burrito PC Asada
|$10.99
Grilled Steak - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.