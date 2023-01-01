Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rialto

Go
Rialto restaurants
Toast

Rialto restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Rialto - 1255 W. Foothill Blvd

1255 W. Foothill Blvd, Rialto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$2.49
Breaded Shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing
Family Taco Platter$39.99
15 Tacos (Any Choice of Meat) Side of Refried Beans and Side of Rice
3 Taco Combination$10.09
Rice, Refried Beans, & 3 Tacos (Chicken, Chorizo, Carnitas, Birria, or Chicharron)
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Rialto - 1255 W. Foothill Blvd
Taco Cabeza image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan - Rialto

115 E Baseline Road, Rialto

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Vegetariano$2.09
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese - Served plain
Taco Cabeza$2.09
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Taco Lengua$2.09
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan - Rialto

Browse other tasty dishes in Rialto

Tortas

Burritos

Flan

Quesadillas

Map

More near Rialto to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston