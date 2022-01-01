Go
Toast

Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

The Line Burger$13.95
Choose a 1/3lb ground beef OR chicken breast with the works:
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche
bun.
The Raging Bull$16.95
Choose a 1/3lb ground beef OR chicken breast with the works: BBQ sauce, cheddar, pepper jack, bacon and jalapeños, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche
bun.
Southwest$16.95
Tri-tip OR chicken, charred corn, crispy tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, southwest dressing.
Chicken Caesar$14.95
Chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Adobo Pulled Pork Taco$3.95
The Slo Town$15.95
Choose a 1/3lb ground beef OR chicken breast with the works: Avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche
bun.
Easter Family Feast$75.00
Please make sure to add your pickup date (SAT 4/16 OR SUN 4/17) and time.
The Cobb$17.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese and egg.
Black and Blue$16.95
Tri-tip OR chicken, blue cheese and BBQ vinaigrette.
Tri-Tip Pomme Frites$17.95
Fries topped with dice Tri Tip, chipotle aioli and red wine glazed.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd

San Luis Obispo CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Switch SLO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honeys Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama Leah's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torricella Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, and salad made with integrity. Our food is based on classic Italian dishes with a modern twist. Every food dish is served fast, fresh, and consistent.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston