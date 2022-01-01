Go
Toast

Ribbys Wings & Ribs

Home of the Crispy Ribs

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Piece Crispy Wings$13.99
1 Flavors, 1 Dip
40pc Crispy Wing Pack$52.99
4 Flavors, 1 Fries, 1 Veggie Sticks, and 4 dips
3 Piece Chicken Tender$7.25
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
5pc Rib Tips$5.99
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
5 Piece Crispy Wings$6.99
1 Flavor, 1 Dip
3pc Ribs Combination Meal$12.99
3pc Ribs 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, and 1 Drink
Ribs & Crispy Wings Combination Meal$13.99
2pc Ribs 1 Flavor, 5pc Wings 1 Flavors, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink
20pc Crispy Wing Pack$28.99
2 Flavors, Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 dips
6pc Crispy Wings Combination Meal$10.99
6pc Crispy Wings 1 Flavor, Fries, 1 Dip, Drink
12 Piece Shrimp$11.99
2 Flavor, 1 Dip
See full menu

Location

1956 Duluth Hwy A-104

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hondo's Shrimp and Fish

No reviews yet

Creative American seafood, specializing in fish & chips, grilled fish and chicken. Come in and enjoy!

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sub of Subs

No reviews yet

Now order us through toast https://www.toasttab.com/sub-of-subs-2227-duluth-hwy-120-ste-103

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston