Rib Lickers

A BBQ restaurant in South Central Kentucky.



Popular Items

BBQ Baked Potato$9.50
A large potato with bacon, cheese, butter, sour cream, and 5 oz. of pulled pork.
Macaroni & Cheese$2.75
Sweet Tea$2.15
Wings$8.00
Either a full or half pound of our wings. Get them tossed with Mild, Hot, Drama, Buffalo Hot or Mild, or Naked. Served with Ranch and celery.
Loaded Brisket Fries$7.00
A double order of our thick-cut French fries loaded with chopped brisket, queso cheese sauce, diced tomatoes and onions, and topped off with our City Slicker Cilantro Sauce and sour cream.
Shoulder$5.00
Thin- sliced pork shoulder flame grilled and seasoned with our Steak Dope. Get it dipped, sprinkled, or left alone.
Half Chicken$7.50
A juicy half chicken, smoked, seasoned, and finished in the deep fryer for a little extra crisp.
BBQ Egg Rolls$6.00
Seasoned cabbage and pulled pork rolled into an egg roll wrap and served with sweet chili sauce.
ThunderCat$12.00
Deep-fried catfish served with tarter sauce, hush puppies, and two sides.
Pulled Pork$5.00
Tender, juicy, pulled pork on a bun.
Location

2385 Scottsville Road

Glasgow KY

Sunday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:59 pm
