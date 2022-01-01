Ribs n' Bones

Go
Cozy atmosphere, local feel & great service! Our menu has waaay more than just ribs: crisp salads, fresh seafood, juicy char-grilled steaks, homemade sauces, burgers, sandwiches, wings! Full bar & huge beer selection. Hope to see you soon:)

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

6452 Jackson Run Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Skins$5.00
Hand-carved skins fried to crisp n' baked with cheddar & bacon.
French Dip$12.99
Roasted in-house, seasoned & sliced prime rib baked with thick sliced mozzarella - garlic & butter toasted Costanzo's hoagie roll. Add sautéed mushrooms or onions!
Flourless Chocolate Torte$6.00
Side French Fries$2.99
Plain Ol' Hamburger$9.99
Plain & simple! our half pound char-grilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Chicken Wings$14.99
Crispy fried - celery & chunky blue cheese
Fish Fry$14.99
Available Friday & Saturday! Beer battered Icelandic haddock served with tartar sauce, pineapple slaw & natural cut fries.
French Onion Soup$4.99
Yes! We can do this TO GO! Hot n' bubbly - wine, au jus, fresh thyme mixed with sautéed onions & croutons, baked with mozzarella.
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American cheese & thick sliced bacon!
Pittsburgh Salad$7.99
Mixed greens & veggies topped with shredded cheddar & natural cut fries. Try it topped with our sirloin!
Location

6452 Jackson Run Road

Warren PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
