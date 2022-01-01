Rica
Casual, Convenient, Rica
581 Corley Mill Rd
Popular Items
Location
581 Corley Mill Rd
Lexington SC
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice is a USDA Certified Organic juice bar serving fresh and cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy bites!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0307
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!
Inakaya Watanabe
Mellow sushi house providing inventive & traditional rolls, plus cooked Japanese entrees.