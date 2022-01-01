Go
581 Corley Mill Rd

Popular Items

chiquito kids plate$6.65
choose one: taco or quesadilla
choose 2 mini sides:
rice
beans
corn
mini chips
kids fountain drink
quesadilla$5.00
meat or veggie/cheese
make it supreme+1:lettuce/shredded cheese/tomatoes/sour cream
cheese dip topping, guac, or avocado +2
burritos$9.75
meat or veggie/rice/beans/supreme toppings
cheese quesadilla$3.95
lg cheese dip & chips$9.50
sm cheese dip & chips$5.00
mexi bowl$10.85
meat or veggie/rice/beans/
supreme toppings:lettuce/shredded cheese/tomatoes/sour cream
tacos$3.75
meat or veggie/supreme toppings
salsa & chips$3.50
3 tacos supreme(lettuce, cheese,sour cream, tomato)$8.75
3 shredded chicken or ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo or tomato and sour cream
Location

581 Corley Mill Rd

Lexington SC

Sunday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
