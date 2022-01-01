Go
Ricciutis Kitchen

3308 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd.

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Pepperoni$14.50
red sauce, fresh mozz, thick cut pepperoni, evo, granny cheese, fresh basil
Organic Greens Salad (GF)$9.00
Organic mixed greens, dates, spiced pecans, gorgonzola, raw beets & carrots, sliced apples, balsamic vinaigrette. Add Grilled strip steak $7 or add marinated chicken breast $7.
Bianca$15.00
mozz, ricotta impastata, fontina, oregano, grana cheese, wood roasted onions, ovine oil, topped with fresh parsley with lemon and olive oil
Build Your Own Pie$13.00
we recommend no more than 3 toppings on your pizza
Large Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Carne$16.00
red sauce, fresh mozz, grana cheese, coppa ham, cotechino sausage, thick cut pepperoni, chili flake, garlic, evo, fresh basil
Brick Oven Garlic Bread$10.00
House made flatbread with herbed garlic butter and house made marinara for dipping.
House Burger$17.00
grass fed double patty, house sauce, red onion, pickles, arugula, brioche bun. All burgers cooked to well done.
Margherita$14.00
fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, evo
Location

3308 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd.

Olney MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
