Go
Toast

Riccobono's Peppermill

A local family favorite for over 40 years in the heart of Metairie .Breakfast, Classic Italian & Seafood passed down through the generations of the Riccobono family.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3524 Severn Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Eggs as you like$7.00
Served with choice of protein, bread and side
Plain Waffle or Pancake$8.00
Served with whipped butter or syrup
2/2/3$11.00
2 eggs as you like 2 pieces of bacon and 2 silver dollar pancakes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3524 Severn Ave

Metairie LA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

You make the groceries, we'll make the coffee!

French Press Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parran's Poboys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston