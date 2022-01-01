Go
Rice Box Express

Eat Fresh and Healthy Food |
Open Tuesday - Sunday:
3PM - 8:30PM

1780 N Honore Ave • $

Avg 4 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Chicken Egg Rolls. Served with duck sauce.
Krab Rangoons
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, minced krab sticks, onion, and carrot. Served with duck sauce on side
Orange Chicken$10.00
Crispy chicken thigh meat, garlic, wok tossed in sweet and tangy orange sauce.
Spring Rolls
Crispy vegetable spring rolls. Served with duck sauce.
General's Chicken$10.00
Crispy chicken thigh meat with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, garlic, wok tossed in sweet soy sauce.
Fried Rice
Rice, egg, onion, scallion, bean sprouts, soy sauce, and choice of protein. *Packaged in a takeout box: (S) 16oz, (M) 26oz, (L) 32oz.*
Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.00
Crispy chicken breast with a side of sweet and sour sauce
Lo Mein Noodles$8.50
Lo Mein Noodles, beansprouts, broccoli, carrots, napa, onions, carrots, garlic, wok tossed in brown sauce. Choice of protein.
Wonton Soup$3.50
Chicken wontons in chicken broth with scallions. Served with side of crispy noodles.
Chicken Dumplings (12)$9.25
Chicken dumplings. Steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1780 N Honore Ave

Sarasota FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
