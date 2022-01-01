Go
Toast

Rice Fruit Farm

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRUITS

757 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095 • $

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

MD ICED COFFEE$2.99
EGG AND CHEESE$4.99
Two grilled cage-free eggs and american cheese.
BEC$6.75
Two grilled cage-free eggs, bacon and american cheese.
PLAIN$1.49
SEC$6.75
Two grilled cage-free eggs, sausage, and american cheese.
SPICY$7.25
Two grilled cage-free eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, spinach, and jalapenos.
LG ICED COFFEE$3.49
MD ICED MOCHA$3.99
SWEET$7.25
two cage-free eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, local maple syrup, and fried onions.
CALIFORNIA$7.25
Two cage-free eggs, pepper-jack cheese, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

757 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095

Wilbraham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

"Tandoori Haaz at Hookah Haaz is an authentic Modern Pakistani, Indian restaurant specializing in Tandoori style cooking. all of our meals are halal and made fresh daily."

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Creative Cuisine Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Table

No reviews yet

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston