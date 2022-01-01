Go
Toast

Rice House Bistro

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Roll$6.99
Bourbon Chicken$17.99
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.99
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Dumplings- Steamed$8.95
General's Chicken$17.99
California Roll$6.99
Egg Roll$2.99
Avocado & Cucumber$5.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy

Ocean City MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TOAST OC

No reviews yet

Authentic, Classic Italian dishes combined with the ONLY True New York Style Pizza in Ocean City and amazing breakfast.

Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pier 23

No reviews yet

Pier 23 is the future of dining; it is more than just a place to eat; it is an experience!
Eat. Drink. Chill.

Bad Monkey West

No reviews yet

Fresh bread made from scratch everyday. Grass-fed, all-natural beef patties. Homemade dressings and sauces.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston