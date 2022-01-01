Go
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.

1950 NW 87th Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Platter *$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$13.75
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
Chicken Lunch Special$13.75
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken Salad$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek salad with salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Sirloin Kubideh Salad$14.99
Kubideh Wrap$11.99
Location

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:55 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:55 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:55 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:55 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:55 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

