Go
Toast

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.

1318 Alton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sirloin Kubideh Platter$13.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled.
Chicken (Joojeh) Kabob$7.35
Greens & Grain Bowl$13.95
Ground Sirloin (Kubideh) Kabob$7.35
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Diet Pepsi$2.25
Chicken Platter *$13.99
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive
Chicken Fries$13.99
See full menu

Location

1318 Alton Road

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Macchialina

No reviews yet

Rustic Italian Cuisine from Chef Michael Pirolo. Macchialina is an energetic, casual Italian taverna featuring the bold, seasonally inspired cooking of Chef Michael Pirolo. Accompanied by an award winning wine list highlighting Italian family owned wineries that have a respect to nature.

Sashiro

No reviews yet

Reinventing Street Food With Japanese Flavors

Miami Diner

No reviews yet

Meraki Hospitality Group, the team behind Meraki Greek Bistro, Meraki Coconut Grove and Miami Diner Downtown, has quietly opened the second Miami Diner on 9th Street and Alton Road in South Beach. Located in the space previously occupied by the iconic David’s Cafe, the 110-seat classic American diner aims to be an affordable all-day neighborhood eatery focused on quality made-from-scratch comfort food in a retro setting serving all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch

Taste Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston