Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.
1318 Alton Road
Location
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
