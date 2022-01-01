Go
Rice House of Kabob

Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.

14480 Biscayne Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Platter *$13.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Location

14480 Biscayne Blvd

North MIami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

