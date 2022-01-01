Go
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

From the HuffingtonPost: "before you’ve finished sopping up every drop, you’ve already mentally scheduled the next time you will tango with this seductive alchemy of taste. Well, that’s what Rice Mediterranean Kitchen serves up in a masterfully executed nutshell."

5818 South Dixie Hyw

Popular Items

Grain Bowl$13.95
Falafel Wrap$11.99
Side Falafel (4 Pcs)$5.99
Chicken Rice$13.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
Small Basmati Rice$4.50
Chicken Platter *$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Chicken Salad$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek salad with salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Vegan Bowl by Claudia$14.95
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Musclun Greens, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, Hummus, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Carrots, Onions, Olives, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Olive Oil & Lemon Infused Tahini.
Chicken (Joojeh) Kabob$8.10
Pepsi$2.25
Location

Miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
