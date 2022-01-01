Go
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

5818 South Dixie Highway

Popular Items

Homemade Baked Pita Chips$2.99
Chicken Platter *$13.99
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
Gatorade$2.95
Build Your Own Wrap$10.99
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Large Basmati Rice$6.50
Small Fries$3.50
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.

Location

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
