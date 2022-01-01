Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
5818 South Dixie Highway
Popular Items
Location
5818 South Dixie Highway
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
KAE SUNSET
Come on in and enjoy!
Smile Empanadas
Freshly baked empanadas
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
From the HuffingtonPost: "before you’ve finished sopping up every drop, you’ve already mentally scheduled the next time you will tango with this seductive alchemy of taste. Well, that’s what Rice Mediterranean Kitchen serves up in a masterfully executed nutshell."
Akashi Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!