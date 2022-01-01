Go
Rice N Buns

We are serving combination between American and Asian cuisine.
Burger, Sushi and Hibachi Express

14600 N Pennsylvania Ave Suite G

Popular Items

Crab Ragoon$5.00
Creamy crab mix wrap in crispy wonton skin, deep fried, served with sweet mango chili sauce.
Vegan Hibachi$18.00
Plant based mocking chicken meat, sauteed vegetables, served with fried rice and house salad.
Shrimp Tempura Sushi$7.00
Deep fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
Hibachi Steak$16.00
NY steak, fried rice, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Fried Rice$8.00
Narita Burger$11.00
Onion straws, lettuce, sriracha mayo, teriyaki glazed, grilled pineapple and American cheese .
OKC Sushi$13.00
Deep fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with deep fried crab stick, unagi sauce, spicy mayo and sweet chili.
RnB Fries$10.00
Shredded beef with bed of fries, topped with jalapeno, cheddar, parmesan and mozzarella, bbq sauce, baked and topped with sour cream.
Hibachi Chicken$15.00
Fried rice, sautéed vegetables.
Hibachi Chicken Combo$18.00
Chicken, Shrimp, fried rice, and sautéed vegetables.
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
