Go
Toast

Rice x Beans

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • CHICKEN

30-86 51st St • $$

Avg 4.7 (143 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Soup$6.50
Mini Feijoada For One$17.00
Calabresa com mandioca$10.00
Fried Tilapia$10.00
Pastéis$2.70
Frango à passarinho$9.00
Guaraná$3.00
Picanha$23.00
Mandioca frita$6.00
Estrogonofe de frango$19.95

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30-86 51st St

Woodside NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Peppers - Astoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twisted Wings Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ma LaLa Chinese

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mansion - Astoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston