Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

Thai kitchen with quality ingredients. We stay authentic. We cook Thai food the way it's supposed to be done.

-1972 86th Street

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
Drunken Noodles (*)$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
Pad Thai Classic (GF, V)$11.00
Traditional Thai noodle dish with rice noodles, Pad Thai tamarind sauce, egg, peanuts and vegetables.
Currypuff (original)$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
Pad Thai (GF, V)$12.00
Comes with 1 Appetizer or Soup. Traditional Thai noodle dish with rice noodles, Pad Thai tamarind sauce, egg, peanuts and vegetables.
Green Curry (GF)$13.00
Traditional green curry with Beef or Chicken and coconut milk served with steamed jasmine rice.
Ricepot Pad Thai$15.00
Traditional Thai noodle dish with rock shrimp and crispy pork belly. Rice noodles, Pad Thai tamarind sauce, egg, peanuts and vegetables.
Pork belly basket$8.00
Thai streetfood style crispy pork belly.
Pad See Ew (V)$10.00
Fresh rice noodles with meat, egg and Chinese broccoli wok fried in houseblend soy sauce.
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
