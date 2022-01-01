Richard’s Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
27290 Rte 6
Location
27290 Rte 6
Youngsville PA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ribs n' Bones
Cozy atmosphere, local feel & great service! Our menu has waaay more than just ribs: crisp salads, fresh seafood, juicy char-grilled steaks, homemade sauces, burgers, sandwiches, wings! Full bar & huge beer selection. Hope to see you soon:)
Plaza Restaurant
Welcome to the Plaza, serving you traditional Greek and American favorites for over 60 years. Our homemade offerings include freshly prepared soups, daily specials and county-famous pies. Come join us Monday through Saturday (7am to 8pm) for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon slice of homemade pie — we look forward to feeding you!
Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery!
{$1 convenience charge for all credit card transactions}
Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!