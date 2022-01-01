Richard Walker's Pancake House | La Jolla
Best American breakfast in town.
909 Propsect St. Suite 190
Location
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
