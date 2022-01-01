Go
Richard Walker's Pancake House

We are so grateful that you have chosen to join us at what San Diego Magazine has deemed, "The Pinnacle of
Pancakes. From our entire staff at all five locations and a family legacy of over 70 years, we thank you for choosing
Richard Walker's Pancake House to enjoy a breakfast experience unlike any other.

520 Front Street

Popular Items

THE DUTCH BABY$14.95
Same as our German pancake but a little smaller.
CHOCOLATE EXPLOSION$10.95
Smooth imported chocolate wrapped delicately in a warm crepe and topped with thick whipped cream and fresh strawberries on top.
SANTA FE OMELETTE$15.95
Zesty southwestern omelet with a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers with jalapeño cheese; served with salsa on the side - Olé!
CHERRY KIJAFA CREPES$12.95
Tart Montmorency cherries are simmered in sweet Danish Kijafa wine and stuffed inside crepes; more cherries Kijafa on top and dusted with powdered sugar.
PLAIN BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$10.95
Old fashioned buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter.
SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS$12.95
Fresh sausages are delicately floured, seared and then cooked slowly to lock in all the flavor and texture.
POTATO PANCAKES$12.95
We use the finest Idaho potatoes in this old fashioned recipe, with a dash of fresh onion; served with apple sauce and sour cream.
BAKED CINNAMON PANCAKE$14.95
A cinnamon lover's delight.
GERMAN PANCAKE$15.95
A gargantuan bowl-shaped plate-filling baked pancake; served with butter, lemon, and powdered sugar to make your own lemony syrup.
BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
Location

520 Front Street

San Diego CA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
