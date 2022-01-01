Go
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood
American

Richards Dairy Delight

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

264 Sebago Road

Sebago, ME 04029

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Onion Rings$5.00
Fried Haddock Sandwich$9.00
Fried haddock fillet, lettuce , tartar sauce on a roll ~
Served with your choice of a bag of chips or fries
Chicken Finger (4) Basket$8.15
4 tenders with fries
Chicken Tenders (5)$8.50
Served with a side of fries
Bacon Cheeseburger Basket$9.25
Fisherman’s Platter$22.00
Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams ~
Served with fries and cole slaw
Lobster Roll Platter$26.00
Fresh lobster on a brioche roll toasted, lettuce, tossed with mayo
Served with french fries and cole slaw
Cheeseburger Basket$8.75
Cheeseburger$7.50
Served with a side of fries
French Fries$4.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

264 Sebago Road, Sebago ME 04029

Richards Dairy Delight

orange starNo Reviews

