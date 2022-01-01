Richardson restaurants you'll love

Richardson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Richardson

Richardson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Richardson restaurants

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls (1)$1.50
Chicken Lo Mein$8.55
Crab Wontons$4.25
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd

100 S central expressway #17, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Haystack Burger$11.43
Beef Patty, Haystack Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bar-B-Q sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
Half/Half$4.35
Down on the Farm$9.33
Magic Cup Cafe image

 

Magic Cup Cafe

901 N Jupiter Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Tropical Paradise Tea$5.25
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Fat Straws 4 image

 

Fat Straws 4

1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Milk Tea
Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy.
Make Your Dozen$28.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Catfish Filets$13.95
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro in our house made secret sauce. Served with crackers.
Hush Puppies$3.95
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

744 Central Expressway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Hummazing Vegan$10.75
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Liberty Burger image

 

Liberty Burger

3617 Shire, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skinny Fries$2.75
Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt
Big O Rings$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Lockwood Distilling Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lockwood Distilling Company

506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson

Avg 4.7 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Bologna$12.95
Best decision you'll make today. Smoked beef bologna, cheddar, Zapp's chips, dijonaise, lettuce on Texas toast.
Pimento Cheese App$7.00
House made Poblano Pimento Cheese with fermented Fresno chili hot sauce. Served with 'comeback' crackers.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
OSO Market & Kitchen image

 

OSO Market & Kitchen

N Central Expy, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Custom Catering Available$0.01
Hosting a gathering or event? We would love to partner with you to create exactly what your vision is. By adding this item to your cart/order we will follow up with you today using the contact info provided. Or feel free to call us at (972) 859-0231
Spaghetti & Meatballs
spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara sauce and finished with our OSO GOOD meatballs (beef, pork, garlic, parmesan, breadcrumbs, milk, egg, garlic, basil, oregano, white pepper, salt)
Hummus
OSO FABULOUS - try for yourself and you''ll see why our hummus is the best of the best - we're so sure that we'll double your money back if you disagree!
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo Plate$14.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
Sandwich Plate$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #2 (feeds up to 6 people)$55.99
2 1/4 lbs. meat, 3 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 8 hot rolls
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pinedas Mexican Cuisine

1144 North Plano Road, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stiney's Brisket Tacos$14.99
Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Filled With Wood Smoked Angus Brisket And Jack Cheese. Served With Rice, Charro Beans And Avocado Salad
Caldo de Res
Mexican Beef Soup With Vegetables, Side Of Rice, Cilantro And Onion.
Pozole
Chile Guajillo Soup With Chicken, Hominy, Cabbage, Cilantro, Radish And Lime.
New York Eats image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Eats

1801 N Greenville Ave #100, Richardson

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bay Ridge BBQ Platter$9.99
If you enjoy BBQ Sauce, you'll love this platter. Gyro Meat & Chicken tossed in our housemade BBQ sauce, served over seasoned Curly Fries and/or seasoned Rice. Choose your veggies to mix in and spice level 0-3.
Jackson Heights Platter$8.99
Our "Desi Platter" - includes a mix of Chicken and Falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spice level.
Manhattan Mix Plate$8.99
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
Tricky Fish image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
Darn Good Salad*$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Junbi image

 

Junbi

326 W Campbell Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Our signature premium matcha + Blueberries + Fresh dairy
Matcha Soft Serve**$4.50
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop image

 

Communion Diner & Coffee Shop

514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Plate$9.99
Southwest Chop$9.99
California Toast$9.99
Far East Pizza Co. image

 

Far East Pizza Co.

1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Far East Veggie spectacular$13.00
Far East Pesto, Roasted Paneer, Roasted Cauliflower,
Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, & Thai Basil
Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni$13.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
Tikka Tok Pasta$15.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
Bawarchi Biryanis image

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
chicken tikka masala$13.90
chicken . cream . tomato base
bawarchi boneless chicken biryani$13.99
boneless chicken 65 . biryani rice
butter naan$2.90
leavened dough . tandoor cooked . topped with butter
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar image

 

Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar

1251 Digital Drive, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Richard
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatball
The Luigi
Classic Cheese served EXTRA Crispy
Hunter's Calzone$10.99
Asian Mint | Richardson image

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See iew$12.95
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Egg Rolls$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
Pad Kee Mow$12.95
Spicy. rice noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Pizza Americano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizza Americano

800 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
12" Fig & Pig$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
12" Build Your Own$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing. (480/740 cal)
LASAGNA$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce. (960 cal)
CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD$8.00
Sliced cucumber with feta cheese, Roma
tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil. (380 cal)
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image

 

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kirin$5.00
Choice Ribeye Half Pound Meal for 1 or 2$23.00
NoN Shabu Shabu Checks
Fernando's CityLine image

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Side Salsa$1.75
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex image

 

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex

800 W Arapaho RdRichardson, TX 75080US, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
0204 - TX-Richardson image

 

0204 - TX-Richardson

400 N Greenville Ave. #9, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313$10.95
Combination of BBQ Pork, chicken, beef, and shrimp fried rice
BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206$9.75
Also known as Charsiu, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce. Roasted in our walk-in oven throughout the day!
Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201$13.50
Half a duck, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Forno Pizzeria and Grill

888 S Greenville Ave Ste#222, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Shuck N Jive

401 W. President George Bush Fwy, Richardson+TX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
