Richardson restaurants you'll love
Richardson's top cuisines
Must-try Richardson restaurants
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls (1)
|$1.50
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$8.55
|Crab Wontons
|$4.25
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
100 S central expressway #17, Richardson
|Popular items
|Haystack Burger
|$11.43
Beef Patty, Haystack Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bar-B-Q sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
|Half/Half
|$4.35
|Down on the Farm
|$9.33
Magic Cup Cafe
901 N Jupiter Rd., Richardson
|Popular items
|Iced Tropical Paradise Tea
|$5.25
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
|Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba
|$4.95
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
|Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
|$4.95
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Fat Straws 4
1251 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Popular items
|Coconut Milk Tea
Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy.
|Make Your Dozen
|$28.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
|Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
807 S Central Expy, Richardson
|Popular items
|3 Catfish Filets
|$13.95
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$8.95
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro in our house made secret sauce. Served with crackers.
|Hush Puppies
|$3.95
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
744 Central Expressway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
|Hummazing Vegan
|$10.75
Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.
|Morrissey (Vegan)
|$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Liberty Burger
3617 Shire, Richardson
|Popular items
|Skinny Fries
|$2.75
Thin cut potatoes, dusted with sea salt
|Big O Rings
|$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
|The Liberty Burger
|$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lockwood Distilling Company
506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson
|Popular items
|Smoked Bologna
|$12.95
Best decision you'll make today. Smoked beef bologna, cheddar, Zapp's chips, dijonaise, lettuce on Texas toast.
|Pimento Cheese App
|$7.00
House made Poblano Pimento Cheese with fermented Fresno chili hot sauce. Served with 'comeback' crackers.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
OSO Market & Kitchen
N Central Expy, Richardson
|Popular items
|Custom Catering Available
|$0.01
Hosting a gathering or event? We would love to partner with you to create exactly what your vision is. By adding this item to your cart/order we will follow up with you today using the contact info provided. Or feel free to call us at (972) 859-0231
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara sauce and finished with our OSO GOOD meatballs (beef, pork, garlic, parmesan, breadcrumbs, milk, egg, garlic, basil, oregano, white pepper, salt)
|Hummus
OSO FABULOUS - try for yourself and you''ll see why our hummus is the best of the best - we're so sure that we'll double your money back if you disagree!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$14.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Sandwich Plate
|$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Family Meal #2 (feeds up to 6 people)
|$55.99
2 1/4 lbs. meat, 3 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 8 hot rolls
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine
1144 North Plano Road, Richardson
|Popular items
|Stiney's Brisket Tacos
|$14.99
Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Filled With Wood Smoked Angus Brisket And Jack Cheese. Served With Rice, Charro Beans And Avocado Salad
|Caldo de Res
Mexican Beef Soup With Vegetables, Side Of Rice, Cilantro And Onion.
|Pozole
Chile Guajillo Soup With Chicken, Hominy, Cabbage, Cilantro, Radish And Lime.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Eats
1801 N Greenville Ave #100, Richardson
|Popular items
|Bay Ridge BBQ Platter
|$9.99
If you enjoy BBQ Sauce, you'll love this platter. Gyro Meat & Chicken tossed in our housemade BBQ sauce, served over seasoned Curly Fries and/or seasoned Rice. Choose your veggies to mix in and spice level 0-3.
|Jackson Heights Platter
|$8.99
Our "Desi Platter" - includes a mix of Chicken and Falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with fries. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spice level.
|Manhattan Mix Plate
|$8.99
Our Most Popular Platter - includes a mix of meats and falafel made in house - served over our seasoned basmati rice and some romaine lettuce, topped with pita bread. Mix-in your choice of veggies and spicy level.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Tricky Fish
1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
|Darn Good Salad*
|$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Junbi
326 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Popular items
|Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
|Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**
|$5.25
Our signature premium matcha + Blueberries + Fresh dairy
|Matcha Soft Serve**
|$4.50
Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson
|Popular items
|Taco Plate
|$9.99
|Southwest Chop
|$9.99
|California Toast
|$9.99
Far East Pizza Co.
1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson
|Popular items
|Far East Veggie spectacular
|$13.00
Far East Pesto, Roasted Paneer, Roasted Cauliflower,
Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, & Thai Basil
|Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni
|$13.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
|Tikka Tok Pasta
|$15.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
Bawarchi Biryanis
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson
|Popular items
|chicken tikka masala
|$13.90
chicken . cream . tomato base
|bawarchi boneless chicken biryani
|$13.99
boneless chicken 65 . biryani rice
|butter naan
|$2.90
leavened dough . tandoor cooked . topped with butter
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar
1251 Digital Drive, Richardson
|Popular items
|The Richard
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Meatball
|The Luigi
Classic Cheese served EXTRA Crispy
|Hunter's Calzone
|$10.99
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Popular items
|Pad See iew
|$12.95
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
|Egg Rolls
|$6.45
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
|Pad Kee Mow
|$12.95
Spicy. rice noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizza Americano
800 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson
|Popular items
|12" Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
|12" Fig & Pig
|$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
|12" Build Your Own
|$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing. (480/740 cal)
|LASAGNA
|$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce. (960 cal)
|CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD
|$8.00
Sliced cucumber with feta cheese, Roma
tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil. (380 cal)
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Popular items
|D-A7 Sesame Chicken
|$13.95
|8 Fried Chicken Dumplings
|$8.39
|D- Mongolian Beef
|$14.45
Yoshi Shabu Shabu
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400, Richardson
|Popular items
|Kirin
|$5.00
|Choice Ribeye Half Pound Meal for 1 or 2
|$23.00
|NoN Shabu Shabu Checks
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson
|Popular items
|Texas Trio (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$14.99
Three Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same. Please do not order individual meals.
|Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same. Please do not order individual meals.
|Texas Two Step (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$13.99
Two Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People) All meals must be the same, please do not order individual meals.
Fernando's CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Popular items
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Half Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Side Salsa
|$1.75
Your choice of roja/red salsa, avocado/light green salsa, cilantro/dark green salsa, chilanga/brown salsa, molcajete salsa, or callejera salsa
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex
800 W Arapaho RdRichardson, TX 75080US, Richardson
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
|Popular items
|Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭 #313
|$10.95
Combination of BBQ Pork, chicken, beef, and shrimp fried rice
|BBQ Pork 叉烧 #206
|$9.75
Also known as Charsiu, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce. Roasted in our walk-in oven throughout the day!
|Roast Duck 烧鸭 #201
|$13.50
Half a duck, comes with rice and 1 house-made soya sauce.
- 2