Richardson sandwich spots you'll love
More about Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
100 S central expressway #17, Richardson
|Popular items
|Haystack Burger
|$11.43
Beef Patty, Haystack Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bar-B-Q sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles
|Haystack Salad
|$11.22
|Half/Half
|$4.35
More about Tricky Fish
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Tricky Fish
1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson
|Popular items
|Crawfish Etouffee
|$15.00
Dirty rice
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
|Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl
|$10.00
Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice