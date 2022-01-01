Richardson Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Richardson
More about Fernando's CityLine
Fernando's CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Popular items
|Fernando
|$19.50
Cheese enchilada, chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, soft cheese taco, and homemade pork tamale served with Mexican rice and beans
|Mario
|$16.50
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans
|Combo Fajitas
|$21.25
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Pinedas Mexican Cuisine
Pinedas Mexican Cuisine
1144 North Plano Road, Richardson
|Popular items
|BYO 4
|$12.29
Choice Of Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Cheese Enchilada, Spinach Enchilada, Beef Taco, Or Guacamole Tostada. Served With Rice And Beans.