Richardson pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Richardson

Far East Pizza Co. image

 

Far East Pizza Co.

1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni$13.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
Tikka Tikka Time Pizza$12.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken topped with Mozzarella,
Tikka Tok Pasta$15.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
More about Far East Pizza Co.
Pizza Americano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pizza Americano

800 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Pepperoni Pizza$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
12" Fig & Pig$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
12" Build Your Own$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
More about Pizza Americano
Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$15.00
Freshly prepared fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce. (1,110 cal)
CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD$8.00
Sliced cucumber with feta cheese, Roma
tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil. (380 cal)
HOUSE SALAD$6.00
Romaine lettuce, red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and your choice of dressing. (130–375 cal)
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding
Restaurant banner

 

Forno Pizzeria and Grill

888 S Greenville Ave Ste#222, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Forno Pizzeria and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Richardson

Tacos

Fried Rice

Wontons

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Lo Mein

Garlic Bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston