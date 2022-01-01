Richardson pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Far East Pizza Co.
Far East Pizza Co.
1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson
|Popular items
|Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni
|$13.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil
|Tikka Tikka Time Pizza
|$12.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken topped with Mozzarella,
|Tikka Tok Pasta
|$15.00
Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta
More about Pizza Americano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pizza Americano
800 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson
|Popular items
|12" Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ezzo’s Cup & Char Pepperoni
|12" Fig & Pig
|$14.00
White Sauce, Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Figs, Baby Arugula
|12" Build Your Own
|$11.00
Have Fun. Get Creative.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding
Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Popular items
|FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$15.00
Freshly prepared fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce. (1,110 cal)
|CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD
|$8.00
Sliced cucumber with feta cheese, Roma
tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil. (380 cal)
|HOUSE SALAD
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and your choice of dressing. (130–375 cal)