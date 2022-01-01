Bacon cheeseburgers in Richardson
Snuffers - Richardson
300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Bacon Guacamole Burger
|$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
|Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger
|$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
3617 Shire, Richardson
|Bacon Blue Cheese - Burger of the Month
|$12.00
Our custom Beef patty stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese and Chopped Bacon. Topped with Paprika and Cheyenne Spiced Onion Strings, and a Sriracha Blue Cheese Dressing. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.