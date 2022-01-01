Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Fried Rice$9.75
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Restaurant banner

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭 #315$10.95
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Tacos

Po Boy

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Beef Noodles

Crab Cakes

Sliders

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (112 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston