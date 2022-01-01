Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef fried rice in
Richardson
/
Richardson
/
Beef Fried Rice
Richardson restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
Avg 3.7
(310 reviews)
Beef Fried Rice
$9.75
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
Avg 4
(1345 reviews)
Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭 #315
$10.95
More about First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson
Tacos
Po Boy
Fried Pickles
Chicken Salad
Beef Noodles
Crab Cakes
Sliders
Curry
Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
More near Richardson to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(112 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(226 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(354 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston