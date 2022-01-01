Beef noodles in Richardson
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Beef Crispy Noodle
|$10.49
|Pho Beef Noodle Soup
|$9.19
|Beef Glass Noodle
|$10.49
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
|Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418
|$11.95
Our most popular noodle dish! Flat noodle wok-tossed with beef, green onion, onion, and bean sprout. A good dish to experience wok chi!
|Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108
|$8.75
Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
|Beef flat noodle black bean sauce 豉椒牛河 #419
|$11.95