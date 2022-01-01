Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve beef noodles

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Crispy Noodle$10.49
Pho Beef Noodle Soup$9.19
Beef Glass Noodle$10.49
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418 image

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Flat noodle 干炒牛河 #418$11.95
Our most popular noodle dish! Flat noodle wok-tossed with beef, green onion, onion, and bean sprout. A good dish to experience wok chi!
Beef Stew & Wonton Noodle Soup 牛腩云吞面 #108$8.75
Stewed Beef & Wontons (4) with noodles in slow-simmered bone broth topped with green onion.
Beef flat noodle black bean sauce 豉椒牛河 #419$11.95
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

