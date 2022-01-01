Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken corn soup in
Richardson
/
Richardson
/
Chicken Corn Soup
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken corn soup
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
Avg 3.7
(310 reviews)
Reg Chicken Corn Soup
$4.95
Lg Chicken Corn Soup
$8.25
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
BBQ • NOODLES
First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson
Avg 4
(1345 reviews)
Chicken Sweet Corn Soup 玉米鸡粒汤 #120
$7.95
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson
Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson
Beef Broccoli
Pho
California Rolls
Cheeseburgers
Fried Pickles
Buffalo Wings
Cheesecake
Ceviche
Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
More near Richardson to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston