Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Richardson

Go
Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex image

 

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US

800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chicken Fajita$5.00
More about Sueño Modern Mex-Tex - 800 W Arapaho Rd Richardson, TX 75080US
Item pic

 

Fernando's CityLine - CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Serrano Chicken Fajitas$20.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
Chicken Fajitas$20.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Chicken or Beef Fajita Chalupa$6.50
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
More about Fernando's CityLine - CityLine

Browse other tasty dishes in Richardson

Mahi Mahi

Shrimp Salad

Grilled Chicken

Curry

Miso Soup

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Pasta

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Richardson to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Richardson to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (735 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston