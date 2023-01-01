Chicken fajitas in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
800 West Arapaho Road, Richardson
|Side Chicken Fajita
|$5.00
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Serrano Chicken Fajitas
|$20.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
|Chicken Fajitas
|$20.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Chicken or Beef Fajita Chalupa
|$6.50
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, and cheese