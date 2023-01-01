Chicken fried steaks in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400
The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400
720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.99
Hand-Breaded Steak Topped With Homemade Gravy, Mashed Potatoes And Broccoli
More about The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road
The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road
1310 West Campbell Road, Richardson
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$11.99
Top Quality Sirloin tenderized, breaded, and cooked to a Golden Brown. Topped with White Gravy. Our Most Popular Entrée for over 40 Years!