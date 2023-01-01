Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400, Richardson

Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Hand-Breaded Steak Topped With Homemade Gravy, Mashed Potatoes And Broccoli
More about The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill - 720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400
The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road

1310 West Campbell Road, Richardson

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
Top Quality Sirloin tenderized, breaded, and cooked to a Golden Brown. Topped with White Gravy. Our Most Popular Entrée for over 40 Years!
More about The String Bean Restaurant - 1310 West Campbell Road

