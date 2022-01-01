Chicken salad in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken salad
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
100 S central expressway #17, Richardson
|Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.59
Snuffers
300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
|Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
|$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
OSO Market & Kitchen
N Central Expy, Richardson
|Thai Chicken Noodle Salad
curry tossed organic chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, scallions, ramen noodles, crushed peanuts, peanut-ginger dressing
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Garden Salad with crispy chicken
|Pulled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Garden Salad with pulled chicken
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Spicy Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.50
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Fernando's CityLine
1250 State Street #100, Richardson
|Salad Extra Chicken
|$4.75
Marinated and grilled chicken fajita
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.