Chicken salad in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd

100 S central expressway #17, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad$11.59
Item pic

 

Snuffers

300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
OSO Market & Kitchen image

 

OSO Market & Kitchen

N Central Expy, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chicken Noodle Salad
curry tossed organic chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, scallions, ramen noodles, crushed peanuts, peanut-ginger dressing
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Garden Salad with crispy chicken
Pulled Chicken Salad$9.99
Garden Salad with pulled chicken
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Salad$8.50
Thai Chicken Salad$8.50
Item pic

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Extra Chicken$4.75
Marinated and grilled chicken fajita
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
