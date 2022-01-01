Chicken sandwiches in Richardson
More about Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
100 S central expressway #17, Richardson
|Taos Chicken Sandwich
|$10.89
|Cubby's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.89
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
More about Liberty Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger
3617 Shire, Richardson
|Kid Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
More about Lockwood Distilling Company
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Lockwood Distilling Company
506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
More about Tricky Fish
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Tricky Fish
1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Spicy fried breast, vinegar slaw over the top (served on side to go)
More about Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson
|Romesco Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Far East Pizza Co.
Far East Pizza Co.
1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson
|Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich
|$8.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Well Seasoned Chicken Meat Balls, with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese
More about Mr Broast - Richardson
Mr Broast - Richardson
1801 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson
|Philly Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
|Chicken Portabella Sandwich
|$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.