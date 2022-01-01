Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd

100 S central expressway #17, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taos Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Cubby's Chicken Sandwich$9.89
More about Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd
Item pic

 

Snuffers

300 West Campbell Rd, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
More about Snuffers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

3617 Shire, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1271 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Sandwich$7.00
4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
More about Liberty Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Lockwood Distilling Company

506 Lockwood Dr, Richardson

Avg 4.7 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Free range chicken breast brined and freshly fried with spicy mayo and house made pickles. Available all week, even Sundays!
More about Lockwood Distilling Company
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Spicy fried breast, vinegar slaw over the top (served on side to go)
More about Tricky Fish
Communion Diner & Coffee Shop image

 

Communion Diner & Coffee Shop

514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Romesco Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Communion Diner & Coffee Shop
Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich image

 

Far East Pizza Co.

1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich$8.00
Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Well Seasoned Chicken Meat Balls, with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese
More about Far East Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Mr Broast - Richardson

1801 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Mr Broast - Richardson
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

