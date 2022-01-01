Chicken wraps in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken wraps
OSO Market & Kitchen
N Central Expy, Richardson
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
organic chicken breast, corn salsa, monterey jack cheese, black beans, roasted tomatoes, cilantro, wrapped in a jalapeño & cheese tortilla - served with a side of jalapeño ranch for dipping & sour cream
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$12.25
Minced chicken, spicy lime sauce, cilantro, mint, toasted rice powder, carrot, scallion, seasonal green leaf.
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$8.39