Chicken wraps in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken wraps

OSO Market & Kitchen image

 

OSO Market & Kitchen

N Central Expy, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.00
organic chicken breast, corn salsa, monterey jack cheese, black beans, roasted tomatoes, cilantro, wrapped in a jalapeño & cheese tortilla - served with a side of jalapeño ranch for dipping & sour cream
More about OSO Market & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.25
Minced chicken, spicy lime sauce, cilantro, mint, toasted rice powder, carrot, scallion, seasonal green leaf.
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.39
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Consumer pic

 

Mr Broast - Richardson

1801 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Mr Broast - Richardson

