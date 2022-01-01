Curry in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve curry
Far East Pizza Co.
1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson
|Butter Chicken Curry
|$15.00
Creamy tomato and yogurt curry sauce with seasoned roasted chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
Bawarchi Biryanis
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson
|karivepaku(curry leaf)
|$9.90
curry leaf masala . cashews . tadka
|hyderabadi curry
onion base . chillies . garam masala . choice of protein
|goat curry
|$14.90
stewed bone-in goat . garam masala .
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Yellow Curry
|$14.45
Mild yellow curry, coconut milk, sweet potato, white onion, crispy onion. Served with jasmine white rice.
|Green Curry
|$14.45
Spicy. Spicy green curry, coconut milk, Japanese purple eggplant, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.
|Massaman Curry
|$15.45
Massaman curry, coconut milk, tamarind, roasted kabocha squash, white onion, cashew, scallion. Served with jasmine white rice.