Curry chicken in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve curry chicken

Far East Pizza Co.

1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson

Butter Chicken Curry$15.00
Creamy tomato and yogurt curry sauce with seasoned roasted chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.
Bawarchi Biryanis

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson

pt - chicken curry$60.00
Avg serving size for Curry Party Tray is 8-10 Guests depending on number of menu items. Order multiple small trays depending on your party size. All Party Trays require 3hr notice. Confirm with Restaurant
Set Dosa w/ Chicken Curry$10.90
thick pair of dosa served with chicken curry
malabar chicken curry$13.90
coconut milk . malabar masala . boneless chicken
Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
D- Upsize Chicken Curry$13.25
